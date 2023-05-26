Michael Conlan is set for another shot at a world title this weekend when he takes on Alberto Lopez, but tells ESPN that he’s not going to succumb to the same mistakes he made in his loss to Leigh Wood last year.

Conlan says that was simply a learning experience for him, and he’s since built himself into a better fighter which is why he has all the confidence in the world he’ll be victorious tomorrow.

I learned a lot from the Wood loss, I know how to pace a 12-round fight, I know when to put the foot on the gas, I know when to make the right defensive moves,” Conlan told ESPN. “I’ve learned how to handle the defeat and rebuild. Marriaga was a dangerous puncher and I fought him at my own pace and picked my shots well. When Marriaga tried to put it on me in the last round, I still ended up winning the round.”

With that being said, Conlan also admits that he considers Lopez to be a tougher task than Wood was as he believes he hits just as hard but presents a different kind of challenge with his style.

And with Conlan now right on the verge of capturing a title and realizing his lifelong dream, he says he’ll be looking to leverage all of his experience to date in order to get over the hump, and strongly believes he’ll do just that.