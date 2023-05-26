Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua once again on the table, this time for September

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is once again being discussed, ESPN.com’s Mike Coppinger reports, with promoters for the two fighters working on a potential deal for a September fight in the United Kingdom.

You’ll recall that Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO) and Joshua (25-3, 22 KO) had nonsense talks late last year for a December fight, which Fury bailed on and instead went to Derek Chisora for a third fight nobody really desired, but did sell some tickets and all that, to be fair.

Fury, 34 and the reigning WBC titleholder, has drawn a lot of criticism after an undisputed fight with Oleksandr Usyk fell through, leaving Usyk to likely face WBA mandatory Daniel Dubois in August.

Joshua, 33, is coming off of a win over Jermaine Franklin on April 1, which left some doubting whether he’ll ever really “have it” again, but he and trainer Derrick James were working together for the first time in that one.

Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn had wanted to keep AJ active, possibly with another fight sort of on that level before a big one late in the year, but Joshua seems to want a big fight next. He may not have much enjoyed the obvious lack of appeal in the Franklin bout, which was probably by scale and excitement the “smallest” fight of his entire pro career.

Recently, Fury was connected to a possible fight in Australia against Demsey McKean. You’d be wise to remember that idea in the event that Fury vs Joshua talks once again end up going nowhere.

Hey, hopefully it happens, it’s a fine fight and would be a big event, and if Fury’s not going to fight Usyk, it’s about as good as it’s gonna get for Tyson right now. But this is another one where fans are rightly going to be incredibly skeptical, even if a September date from a May starting point is a lot more feasible than the nonsense they “tried to do” late last year.