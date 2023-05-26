 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Shane Mosley Jr vs D’Mitrius Ballard leads Munguia vs Derevyanchenko undercard

Mariana Juarez and Ricardo Sandoval round out the main card

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Shane Mosley Jr meets D’Mitrius Ballard on June 10th in Ontario
Big day for the Hansenheads in the audience, as Golden Boy announced today that Shane Mosley Jr vs D’Mitrius Ballard will serve as the co-feature for Jaime Munguia vs Sergey Derevyanchenko on June 10th.

Mosley (19-4, 10 KO) has won two straight at 168 since dropping a 2021 decision to Jason Quigley, edging out a majority decision over Gabriel Rosado and cruising past journeyman Mario Alberto Lozano. He’ll be dropping back to middleweight against Ballard (21-1, 13 KO), who hasn’t fought at all since losing his unbeaten record to Jaime Munguia two Februaries ago.

Earlier in the evening, the unbelievably well-traveled Mariana “Barby” Juarez (55-12-4, 19 KO) continues her career at age 43 against Mayeli Flores (9-1-1, 3 KO). Juarez made nine defenses of the WBC bantamweight title before losing it to Yuliahn Luna Avila in 2020, prompting a move to 122 that most recently saw her drop a decision to Yamileth Mercado. Flores’ sole loss came to the aforementioned Avila last year, after which she likewise moved to super bantamweight.

The opener pits flyweight contender Ricardo Sandoval (21-2, 6 KO), who stopped Jerson Ortiz in February to bounce back from a narrow loss to David Jimenez, against Rocco Santomauro (22-1, 6 KO). Santomauro’s only major fight to date was also his lone defeat, as Diego De La Hoya stopped him in seven when they met in 2016.

