Terence Crawford and Errol Spence discuss their long-awaited welterweight showdown on ESPN’s First Take

Now that the fight is official, Errol Spence and Terence Crawford are making the media rounds, including an interview today with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take. Both Spence and Crawford talk about their thoughts on finally getting this fight made, and what fans can expect on July 29.

Spence on why this fight took so long to be made

“I mean, great things take time. We both was going through negotiations and things but we’re here now, so all this stuff in the past. It’s the present, we here, we fighting each other, may the best man win. I feel like this is the best welterweight fight of the last probably 40 years. This is a fight of the decade, the best versus the best.”

Crawford on finally getting this fight across the line

“It’s been very difficult (to get this fight made), as you know. It’s been frustrating, but I’m excited, I’m happy, the fans are happy, everybody’s happy. We here now and I’m gonna show the world why I’m the best fighter on the planet and everybody need to tune in July 29th to watch me and Errol Spence go out there and put on a tremendous show.”

Spence on what he believes his advantages over Crawford are

“I’m a man of my word. He thought I was gonna move up but just like I told him when we encountered each other in Oklahoma, said ‘I’m gonna get these belts on my side and then I’m gonna come take yours’ and I stood on that, even if it left me standing outside of the ring for a whole year and trying to get me to fight other people. This is the fight I wanted so I stuck to my guns and I said ‘I’m not fighting until I fight Terence Crawford’ so my team got it going.

“I feel like my style is basically — I’m not gonna say perfect — but it’s very good. I got the jab, I feel like I might be the stronger opponent, great body shots. He has great talent, great skills, but I feel like my ability, my will, and my all-around being the better fighter I’m gonna beat him.”

Crawford on what he thinks he’ll do to beat Spence

“I’ve been wanting this fight, everybody been knowing I wanted this fight. He said he was gonna take the easy route and go handle what he had to handle, and he did that. So now he gotta live up to his word and come in and take this belt. The last one is always the hardest one and I assure you it won’t be like none of the other fights. He believe in his style, I believe in my style, it’s gonna be a great fight. I can’t wait. I’m so excited, I can’t wait.”

Crawford on if he believes he’ll finally get his full validation with a win and if this will be career-defining

“Every fight is like that for me. Every fight is meaningful, every fight is ‘I need to win this fight’ and I’m 100% certain Errol feel the same. So there’s a lot riding on this fight, this is the biggest fight in boxing in decades. So, of course I want to go out there and put on a tremendous show and win in spectacular fashion. I’m feeling good, I’m feeling strong, I’m ready to go next week if need be. But at the same time, everything has its time, the sun shine on everybody, and the sun gonna shine on me, July 29th.”