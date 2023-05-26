Diego Pacheco returns July 7 in Mexico, Eduardo Hernandez in chief support

Diego Pacheco and Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez will return to the ring on Friday, July 7, on a Matchroom Boxing show from Monterrey, with DAZN streaming the show, of course.

Pacheco recently re-upped with Matchroom, and the company just signed Hernandez to a “long-term” promotional contract.

The 22-year-old Pacheco (18-0, 15 KO) is on the rise in the 168 lb division. The 6’4” Los Angeles native fought on March 11, facing Jack Cullen in what wound up a makeshift main event in Liverpool. It was an impressive performance for Pacheco as he continues to mature in the ring, stopping Cullen in the fourth round.

Hernandez, 25, has won five in a row since his shocker first round stoppage loss to Roger Gutierrez in 2019, and has apparently cleared his issue with “Disrupt Promotions,” meaning his career will get rolling again with a power promoter. He’s still young and has a ton of promise, and feels he’s just a fight off from a world title shot at 130.

Pacheco will face Manuel Gallegos (19-1-1, 16 KO), a 25-year-old Mexican who was recently seen on ProBox TV, fighting Richard Vansiclen to a draw on Feb. 22.

Hernandez will take on unbeaten Joniker Tovar (21-0-1, 16 KO), a 23-year-old from Venezuela who hasn’t fought since Apr. 2022.