Rocha vs Young: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Alexis Rocha faces Anthony Young in tonight’s Golden Boy main event.

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Alexis Rocha returns to action tonight against Anthony Young, with the 12-round welterweight matchup headlining a four-fight Golden Boy card on DAZN.

Live coverage for the main card will begin at 9 pm ET, and also features a world title fight at 105 lbs between WBO titlist Melvin Jerusalem and Oscar Collazo.

John Hansen will be on the coverage for us tonight, and his updates plus highlights, results, and all that you’ve come to know and expect within the realm of what’s available will come in this stream:

Main Card (DAZN, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Alexis Rocha (22-1, 14 KO) vs Anthony Young (24-2, 8 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds
  • Oscar Duarte (25-1-1, 20 KO) vs D’Angelo Keyes (17-2, 11 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Melvin Jerusalem (20-2, 12 KO) vs Oscar Collazo (6-0, 4 KO), minimumweights, 12 rounds, for Jerusalem’s WBO title
  • Scrappy Ramirez (11-0, 8 KO) vs Fernando Diaz (12-3-1, 4 KO), junior bantamweights, 10 rounds

