Live updates: Lara vs Wood 2, Lopez vs Conlan, Okolie vs Billam-Smith

There’s a great big bonanza of world title action today across the United Kingdom, with cards airing from Manchester, Belfast, and Bournemouth, all headlined by world title fights.

We’ll be here starting from 2 pm ET with live coverage of all that goes on, and we’ve got some quick capsules on the shows if you scroll down, but the main events are:

Manchester (DAZN): Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood, rematch, featherweights, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBA title, which only Wood can win

Belfast (ESPN+): Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan, featherweights, 12 rounds, for Lopez’s IBF title

Bournemouth (FITE+): Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith, cruiserweights, 12 rounds, for Okolie’s WBO title.

We’ll be keeping tabs on all three cards and just sort of floating around and telling you what’s happening in this stream, plus of course we’ll have discussion down in the comments section:

From Manchester (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)

The main event between Mauricio Lara (26-2-1, 19 KO) and Leigh Wood (26-3, 16 KO) has frankly had a lot of wind taken out of its sails with Lara not making weight, and the WBA featherweight title only being on the line for Wood to try and regain after losing it to Lara in February.

Elsewhere on the card: Jack Catterall (26-1, 13 KO) returns after a long absence to face Darragh Foley (22-4-1, 10 KO) in a 10-round bout at 140; Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KO) defends her WBA 154 lb title against Ivana Habazin (21-4, 7 KO); Danny Ball (12-1-1, 5 KO) and Jamie Robinson (15-5-2, 4 KO) meet for the English title at 147, which is not the British title, British is bigger than English; and 130/135 prospect Aqib Fiaz (11-0, 1 KO) looks to score a second straight stoppage win, maybe, against Costin Ion (10-3-2, 5 KO) in an eight-rounder.

From Belfast (ESPN+, 1:30 pm ET)

(Also airing on BT Sport in the United Kingdom)

Luis Alberto Lopez (27-2, 15 KO) makes the first defense of his IBF featherweight title, won last December against Josh Warrington in Leeds, as he goes into another hostile environment in Belfast to face Michael Conlan (18-1, 9 KO), who is looking still to win his first world title at age 31, 14 and a half months after falling short against Leigh Wood.

Elsewhere on the card: Anthony Cacace (20-1, 7 KO) defends what he and Queensberry will call a world title at 130 against Damian Wrzesinski (26-2-2, 7 KO), and Nick Ball (17-0, 10 KO) takes on Ludumo Lamati (21-0-1, 11 KO) in an intriguing featherweight matchup with WBC rankings juice at stake. Padraig McCrory, Pierce O’Leary, Kurt Walker, and others in action.

From Bournemouth (FITE+, 2:00 pm ET)

(Also airing on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom)

Lawrence Okolie (19-0, 14 KO) defends his WBO cruiserweight belt on the road against Chris Billam-Smith (17-1, 12 KO). It’s a quick turnaround for Okolie, who just beat David Light two months ago, and a first world title shot for fan favorite Billam-Smith, a former European champion and still the Commonwealth champ for now.

Elsewhere on the card: Lee Cutler (12-1, 7 KO) takes on Stanley Stannard (10-0, 4 KO), plus Michael McKinson (24-1, 3 KO) looks to win his third straight lower-level for some reason fight, Sam Eggington (33-8, 19 KO) vs Joe Pigford (20-0, 19 KO), and more.