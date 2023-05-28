How to watch Shields vs Cornejo, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for May 31 to June 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 31

ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET, Something or other. This is a one-year anniversary “year in review.” Not sure there are actually live fights on the show. If not, no coverage. If so, sure, John will be here.

Thursday, June 1

DAZN and Social Media, TBA, Shields vs Cornejo press conference.

ESPN+, 9:00 pm ET, Erik Bazinyan vs Jose de Jesus Macias. Bazinyan is kinda sitting on a super middleweight ranking, but at least he’s staying busy. Macias stopped Steven Butler in five a couple years ago, but is 0-1-1 in his last two. He is tough, only stopped one time in 11 losses. This actually might be a more competitive fight than it looks on paper.

Friday, June 2

DAZN and Social Media, TBA, Shields vs Cornejo weigh-in.

Saturday, June 3

DAZN, 9:00 pm ET, Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo. This was supposed to be Shields rematching Hanna Gabriels, which had the weakest “unfinished business” promotion you’re likely to find, but then Gabriels’ dog got sick so she failed a drug test, and now Cornejo is in. It might actually be a better fight, because Cornejo is still an active fighter, but Shields is levels above her challenger. The undercard isn’t much. Look, it’s a show, and Shields is the best P4P fighter in the world, but I can’t lie and pretend this is a compelling show. It isn’t. BLH will have live coverage.