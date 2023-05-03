As we near the upcoming lightweight fight on May 20, when Devin Haney will put all of his lightweight belts against former champion Vasiliy Lomachenko, Haney starts the build-up by releasing his own behind the scenes footage of training camp, Inside: Haney vs Loma.

“I don’t care to watch any of the guys from the lightweight division.” Haney says. “I don’t care to focus on them because they gotta go through me. I hold the keys to the lightweight division.

“Everything runs through me. I’m the one who put structure into the lightweight division. It was all ‘email this and that’, one belt over here, that belt over there. When Devin Haney came, he set it straight so I’m the boss. I run the lightweight division. You want something in the lightweight division, you gotta go through me.

“Loma doesn’t want to sell the fight. I knew he would be quiet. He should. Stay quiet. He’s on his way out. Goodbye.”

With additional commentary coming from Haney’s team feature as the backdrop to the work he’s showing putting in during training camp, it’s clear the confidence behind Haney is at an all time high. Check out the full opening episode in the video link above.