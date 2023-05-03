Jaime Munguia to face Sergiy Derevyanchenko, June 10 DAZN main event

Jaime Munguia will return to the ring to face Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a June 10 DAZN main event from Ontario, Calif., a 12-round middleweight fight.

The show will be going head-to-head with the much bigger Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez event on ESPN.

The 26-year-old Munguia (41-0, 33 KO) will at least be facing a legitimate contender for the first time in years at this point, and while the 37-year-old Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KO) may be past his prime, he’s coming off of a get-well win in July 2022 that snapped a three-fight losing streak against Gennadiy Golovkin (debatable), Jermall Charlo (not debatable), and Carlos Adames (debatable).

Derevyanchenko still looks like a tough out, in other words, against most fighters, and there’s really no question that he’s a step up from the likes of Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly and Gonzalo Coria, and that the Ukrainian is a far more technically sound fighter than Munguia.

“I am very excited to return to the ring and even more excited to face a fighter like Derevyanchenko,” said Munguia. “I think it will be a very intense fight from start to finish, but like always we are training very hard and are very ready to give the fans a very exciting fight.”

“I’ve been in some of the biggest middleweight title fights over the last few years and as my fans know I always come to fight,” said Derevyanchenko. “I feel like the GGG fight a few years ago was a fight that should have gone my way, so getting back to a title fight and becoming a world champion is my main goal. Mungia is a great fighter and a win over him gets me back on track to winning a world title. June 10 will be a war, a bloodbath, and I’m willing to give it everything I’ve got to come away victorious. I will be looking to get this win for myself but also for my country, Ukraine.”

“Munguia has always wanted the toughest fights — and this is going to be one of them,” said Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions. “For years, Derevyanchenko has gone life and death with the division’s top middleweights and has always reached the final bell. Should Jaime get past him — and I believe he will — he is immediately in position for a world title shot.”

“We are very excited to face a great rival like Sergiy Derevyanchenko,” said Zanfer Boxing President Fernando Beltran. “Jaime is a fighter that never stops training who is looking to be the best - this fight is no exception. We will see the fans this June 10 for a great night of boxing where we are confident that we will leave the ring with our arms high in the air.”