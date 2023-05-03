Paradigm Sports awarded $5.1 million damages in claim against Manny Pacquiao

Paradigm Sports were victorious in their litigation against Manny Pacquiao in a California civil case, with a jury awarding Paradigm $5.1 million in damages, with Pacquiao ultimately ordered to pay more than $8 million to Paradigm when counting attorneys’ fees and interest dating back three years on the verdict amount.

You will recall that back in January, Paradigm stated their their goal was to “cut off” Pacquiao’s ability to make money due to what they believed was a breach of contract from 2021.

Pacquiao had signed with Paradigm in late 2020, and the firm were working on a deal for the Filipino legend to fight Mikey Garcia. Instead, Pacquiao made a deal with TGB Promotions to fight Errol Spence Jr, which also wound up not happening, and instead Pacquiao fought and lost to Yordenis Ugas.

They had filed suit in June 2021 after the Spence vs Pacquiao fight was signed.

“We are elated to learn of the jury’s ruling in Paradigm’s favor in our suit against Manny Pacquiao,” said Paradigm founder and CEO Audie Attar. “The jury plainly found that Pacquiao testified falsely in denying Paradigm’s claims against him, and his excuses for his conduct proves our case that a breach of contract was committed.

“We are appreciative of the court’s time and the jury’s careful attention to the facts of this case. Hopefully, Manny will have learned a lesson from the verdict and will henceforth act with the honesty and integrity that was so lacking in his treatment of Paradigm.”

Pacquiao, 44, hasn’t fought professionally since the loss to Ugas, and did announce a retirement, but has done some exhibitions and has recently been connected to a possible comeback fight against Conor Benn.