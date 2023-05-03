How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder around the world: PPV price, start time, channel, full info

Canelo Alvarez will return to Mexico for his first fight in his home country since 2011, when he defends his undisputed super middleweight crown on Saturday, May 6, against John Ryder in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico.

Here’s how you can watch the fight, wherever you are.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder

United States

DAZN pay-per-view has the fight on Saturday, May 6. It will be Canelo’s ninth fight with DAZN since he moved to the platform in 2018, and his third straight on DAZN pay-per-view.

The fight can also be purchased through normal pay-per-view outlets on cable and satellite, and at PPV.com.

Elsewhere

In Canada, the fight will be on DAZN pay-per-view. Otherwise, DAZN will carry the fight in over 200 countries around the world as part of your base subscription, no pay-per-view.

Canelo Is Back! UNDISPUTED SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE ON THE LINE! Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez will compete in Mexico for the first time in 11 years when he puts up his super middleweight belts up for grabs against John Ryder in the featured main event. Ryder will look to pull off the big upset, and get his fifth straight victory, Saturday night only on DAZN pay-per-view. Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

What time does Canelo vs Ryder start?

The pay-per-view broadcast will begin at 7 pm ET, much earlier than normal, so if you’re used to tuning in at 11 or 12 for a main event, be aware that the main event ring walks are expected to start approximately 10 pm ET.

Where will Canelo vs Ryder be held?

Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico will be the host for the fight. Zapopan is near Canelo’s hometown of Guadalajara, and the stadium has a capacity just shy of 50,000 for soccer. It’s Canelo’s first fight in Mexico since 2011, and the atmosphere is expected to be tremendous.

How much will Canelo vs Ryder cost on pay-per-view?

In the U.S., Canelo vs Ryder is priced at $74.99 through DAZN for new subscribers, which does include a month of DAZN. For existing subscribers, the pay-per-view price is $54.99.

If you buy outside of DAZN, the price will be $79.99.

What are the Canelo vs Ryder odds?

As of this writing, DraftKings Sportsbook have Canelo a heavy favorite at -1600, with Ryder listed as a +800 underdog.

What is the Canelo vs Ryder undercard?

In addition to the main event, these three fights will air on the pay-per-view:

Julio Cesar Martinez vs Ronal Batista, flyweights, 12 rounds, for Martinez’s WBC title

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Stevie Spark, junior welterweights, 10 rounds

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks, light heavyweights, 10 rounds

Where can I get live, round-by-round updates?

Good news! We’ll have exactly that right here on Bad Left Hook for all four fights on the main card, including of course Canelo vs Ryder! Then stick around for immediate post-fight analysis, highlights, reactions, and more as soon as Canelo vs Ryder is over!