Interim WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu is still expected to defend his belt on June 18, despite reportedly suffering from a pretty good dog bite which required surgery to his right forearm, as reported by ESPN.

Tsyzu suffered a laceration to his right forearm over the weekend from the dog bite, and while it’s not the best situation for his preparation leading into the title defense against Carlos Ocampo, it’s not something that’s expected to cancel or even postpone the presently scheduled fight.

“It’s certainly not the ideal preparation any time a fighter ends up in hospital a few weeks out from a world-title fight,” Tszyu’s promoter George Rose said. “He has the best and most experienced team around him in world boxing. They have reassured me he’ll be more than ready on June 18 to take on Ocampo.”

Tszyu’s wound is said to have been a superficial injury and he’s not intent on sitting out and waiting for his guaranteed shot at Jermell Charlo — who himself suffered an injury— and instead will roll the dice on this interim title defense.