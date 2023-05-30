Billam-Smith, Wood, and Lopez all win, Shields vs Cornejo preview, more: Boxing podcast for May 30, 2023

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day here at BLH!
It’s also late, and it’s much shorter than normal this week thanks to the holiday weekend we’re now just past, but John and myself are back to talk about what went down last weekend, with Luis Alberto Lopez, Chris Billam-Smith, and Leigh Wood scoring big main event wins in the UK, plus the tough spot Alexis Rocha and Golden Boy are in, and also a bit on what we’ve got coming this weekend, including Shields vs Cornejo.
Easy-breezy! Next week we’ll be back to the normal, king-sized rambling and bullshitting.
If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano
