 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Billam-Smith, Wood, and Lopez all win, Shields vs Cornejo preview, more: Boxing podcast for May 30, 2023

We had a surprisingly eventful Saturday in the UK this past weekend, and this week is EMPTY, but we’re here all the same!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day here at BLH!

It’s also late, and it’s much shorter than normal this week thanks to the holiday weekend we’re now just past, but John and myself are back to talk about what went down last weekend, with Luis Alberto Lopez, Chris Billam-Smith, and Leigh Wood scoring big main event wins in the UK, plus the tough spot Alexis Rocha and Golden Boy are in, and also a bit on what we’ve got coming this weekend, including Shields vs Cornejo.

Easy-breezy! Next week we’ll be back to the normal, king-sized rambling and bullshitting.

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook