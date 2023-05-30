 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes and Keyshawn Davis vs Francesco Patera official for July 22 in Oklahoma

Giovanni Santillan, Jeremiah Milton, and Troy Isley are in action on the undercard

By Patrick L. Stumberg
https://twitter.com/trboxing/status/1663623723516145665

With July 29th occupied, George Kambosos Jr’s Top Rank debut against Maxi Hughes will now take place July 22nd at Shawnee, Oklahoma’s FireLake Arena.

As I’ve said a few times before, it’s a really solid matchup. Kambosos (20-2, 10 KO) needs a win and Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KO) has more than earned a shot in the spotlight at this point. For the sake of avoiding repetition, let’s focus on the rest of the card.

The co-feature sees blue-chip lightweight prospect Keyshawn Davis (8-0, 6 KO) take another step up in class against former European champ Francesco Patera (28-3, 10 KO). Davis is coming off a one-sided thrashing of Anthony Yigit, while Patera has won 10 straight over the likes of Lewis Ritson, Paul Hyland Jr, and Devis Boschiero. Davis will still be the favorite, but it’s the latest move in what’s been an admirably aggressive rise through the ranks.

The ESPN+ undercard includes rising welterweight Giovanni Santillan (30-0, 16 KO) against our old friend Erick Bone (27-6, 14 KO), plus the latest from Jeremiah Milton (9-0, 6 KO) and Davis’ Olympic teammate Troy Isley (9-0, 4 KO). In addition, Mike Balogun (20-1, 16 KO) take on Hemi Ahio (20-1, 15 KO) and Roney Hines (12-0-1, 8 KO) fight Michael Pirotton (7-0, 3 KO).

