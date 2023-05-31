With Callum Smith on the verge of another huge world title opportunity, with the chance to snag three belts of unified champion Artur Beterbiev on Aug. 19, Smith doesn’t expect to fall victim to Beterbiev’s power like all of his past opponents. In fact, Smith tells Sky Sports that his own power will be the difference maker in the fight, saying that he’s going to stop Beterbiev in his tracts.

“I believe I knock him out. I’m confident in my own power,” Smith told Sky Sports. “That doesn’t mean I think it’s an easy fight. I think it’s a very tough fight whilst it lasts but I just think he has been hurt and if I see other people hurt him then I definitely believe I can too.”

Smith continues on by crediting his meticulous way of going about things, and says that although he believes he’ll score the stoppage, he’s preparing himself for 12 hard rounds of action with the ultimate end goal heading home with a bunch of new hardware.

It won’t all be power coming from Smith, however, who says he believes he’ll also have to leverage his intellect and experience in order to reach his full potential. And when the smallest margins make for the biggest differences at the elite level, Smith knows he can’t afford any real mental lapses, especially against puncher like Beterbiev.

And should Smith be able to pull off a win here, he’ll hit a three fight winning streak since he dropped a unanimous decision to Canelo Alvarez in late 2020.