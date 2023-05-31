George Kambosos explains why he gives Josh Taylor the edge over Teofimo Lopez

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, George Kambosos also takes some time to touch on his thoughts about the upcoming junior welterweight showdown between Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez. With Kambosos having experience against Lopez in the past, he says he has to favor Taylor in this fight as he’s a naturally bigger fighter who doesn’t appear to have his confidence broken like Lopez. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Kambosos on how he views the matchup between Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez

“It’s a really good fight, really interesting fight. Obviously I know Teo better than most. That’s a guy that I can give keys because I did beat him. Taylor is very good too, though. He’s got a lot to prove as well coming off the Catterall fight, but so does Lopez. We’ve seen that he has not looked well since I did the damage on him.

“So it’s a very interesting fight. Josh is a natural 147-pounder, he boxes well, he’s very good to the body. You’ve got to go with Josh Taylor, you’ve got to give him the edge. But again, you can’t rule out Teofimo Lopez, we saw what he did to Lomachenko and all these guys before I put a stop to him.”

On what change he’s seen in Lopez since he beat him

“That confidence. That confidence is not there anymore. When you take a damaging fight — we both took damage in that fight, we were never going to come out of that fight as the same person we walked in as — but I came out the winner and I moved on to what I had to move on to. He came out losing that fight but the way he lost it as well, he got damage in that fight. So a lot of people say it’s damaged good, a lot of people say styles make fights...we’ll see against Josh Taylor.”