Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy 2 set as August 5th Paul vs Diaz co-feature

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 may be farther off than we thought. Most Valuable Promotions announced today that Serrano will defend her undisputed featherweight titles in a rematch with Heather Hardy on their August 5th Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz PPV.

Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KO), who out-slugged Erika Cruz to unify the division in February, dominated the then-unbeaten Hardy (24-2, 4 KO) for the WBO title in 2019. “The Heat” has fought thrice since at lightweight, dropping a decision to Jessica Camara before claiming back-to-back wins over Calista Silgado and Taynna Cardoso.

Hardy has a name, but that’s about it at this point in her career. It’s hard to imagine her doing better at 41 against Serrano than she did the first time around, even if the Puerto Rican star has also shown some mileage of late. This is a “ride off into the sunset” fight if I’ve ever seen one, and Serrano acknowledges that she’s paying back Hardy’s willingness to fight her the first time around.

“I am the undisputed featherweight champion today because Heather Hardy agreed to fight me in 2019 for her WBO title,” Serrano said. “That was the first step in my current run at featherweight. It’s only right that I give her the opportunity to earn it back. I’m excited to once again share the card with Jake and put on an exciting war.”

“I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity,” Hardy said. “In 2021, I came back to boxing with a renewed passion for the sport. My late trainer told me, the day before he died, that 2023 would be my year. Now, I have the opportunity to prove him right and become an undisputed champion. Thank you to Amanda and team for keeping their word on giving me the rematch, but come fight night, I only have winning on my mind and stealing the show from Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.”