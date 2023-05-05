Live stream: Canelo vs Ryder weigh-in plus updates, video, photos, more

Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder will hit the scales in Mexico this afternoon ahead of Saturday night’s fight on DAZN PPV.

Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KO) will be defending his undisputed super middleweight championship against Ryder (32-5, 18 KO), his WBO mandatory. If Canelo wins as pretty much everyone expects he will, it’s then anticipated that he will go back up to light heavyweight for a rematch with Dmitry Bivol in September.

Also on the PPV main card, Julio Cesar Martinez defends his WBC flyweight title against Ronal Batista; Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela and Stevie Spark meet in a 10-round junior welterweight bout; and Oleksandr Gvozdyk, the former light heavyweight titlist, puts his comeback into a more serious gear against Ricards Bolotniks in a 10-round light heavyweight fight.

The live stream, which starts at 3 pm ET, is pinned to the top here, but we’ll have updates coming in live, too, if you can’t actually tune in this afternoon: