Canelo vs Ryder weigh-in results: Fight set, both make weight in Mexico

Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder are set for Saturday, as the two fighters both made weight today in Mexico.

Canelo weighed in at 167½ lbs, just under the limit, while Ryder came in at an even 168, right on the limit for the bout, which will see Alvarez defend his undisputed super middleweight championship — the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles, as well as his Ring Magazine championship.

Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KO) will be fighting for the first time since last September, when he beat Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy bout, followed by a wrist surgery. If he wins on Saturday — which is expected — he is anticipated to face Dmitry Bivol in a rematch in September, back up at light heavyweight.

For Ryder (32-5, 18 KO), this is the fight of a lifetime for the British veteran and current WBO mandatory challenger. The 34-year-old “Gorilla” won two fights in 2022, though both kind of oddly. His February victory over Daniel Jacobs was a disputed decision at best, and his November win over Zach Parker came when Parker had to retire from the bout after four rounds due to a broken hand.

More Canelo vs Ryder coverage

Bad Left Hook will have live, round-by-round coverage for Canelo vs Ryder on Saturday, May 6, starting at 7 pm ET. Come back and join us for the fights!

Watch the full weigh-in video: