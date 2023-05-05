Gervonta Davis sentenced in hit-and-run case, won’t face jail time

Gervonta “Tank” Davis has been sentenced for charges stemming from his 2021 hit-and-run case, and the 28-year-old fighter will not be facing jail time.

Davis was sentenced in Baltimore City Circuit Court to a suspended prison term and 90 days of home detention “so that he can attend programs.” He will also have three years of supervised probation.

The home detention “must be served in Baltimore City,” and Davis has to do 200 hours of community service, which Judge Althea Handy said will can’t be “in boxing.”

From WBAL-TV 11:

In September 2022, a judge rejected a plea deal that sought no jail time and included two months of home detention and unsupervised probation. One of the victims previously said in court that she was pregnant and asked Davis to help her out of the car, but he left the scene and didn’t return. The judge Friday was upset, saying: “Three words — ‘I am sorry’ — and you’re not man enough to do it.”

Davis is coming off of the biggest win of his boxing career on April 22, when he knocked out Ryan Garcia in the seventh round in Las Vegas. With this pretty light sentencing being the outcome, Davis’ in-ring career really shouldn’t be interrupted any, and you can likely expect to see him back in another Showtime pay-per-view main event in the fall or winter.