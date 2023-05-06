Canelo vs Ryder: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, PPV price, full card info

Canelo Alvarez is back tonight in Mexico, facing John Ryder in a defense of the Mexican superstar’s undisputed super middleweight championship.

It’s an early start time for the pay-per-view, which will go live at 7 pm ET on DAZN pay-per-view.

We’ll be here for the full main card, with Wil Esco on round-by-round and live round-by-round, results, highlights, updates, and more during the show, all in this stream:

The prelim stream, which you can watch free or on DAZN, will start at 6 pm ET, and there will also be a half-hour “pre-fight show” on DAZN at 5:30 pm ET, if you want even more hype and whatnot.

On the PPV broadcast, along with Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KO) vs Ryder (32-5, 18 KO), we’ll see Julio Cesar Martinez defend his WBC flyweight title against Ronal Batista, Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Stevie Spark in a 140 lb fight, and more!

Join us this evening!