Watch Canelo Alvarez’s spectacular entrance for John Ryder fight in Mexico

Canelo’s entrance was one of the most breathaking you’ll ever see in boxing.

By Scott Christ
Canelo Alvarez hadn’t fought in Mexico for over 11 years, but he’s back home in Guadalajara tonight, facing John Ryder at Estadio Akron, and the homecoming welcome for the superstar fighter was one of the most spectacular entrances you’ll see in any sport, let alone just boxing.

Here’s Canelo’s incredible ring walk for the fight with Ryder:

Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KO) is defending his undisputed super middleweight championship — the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles — in the bout, where he is a heavy betting favorite.

The atmosphere in the stadium is huge and electric, and we’ll see if Canelo sends those fans home happy with a big knockout, as the fight is just about to get underway.

Also, here’s the entrance for John Ryder, as he walks into the lion’s den, so to speak, in front of 50,000 or so fans:

