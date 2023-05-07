How to watch KSI vs Joe Fournier, Rolando Romero, Janibek, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for May 9-13, 2023

Tuesday, May 9

DAZN and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz press conference. We’ll have live coverage. This is the official kickoff. I expect it to be stupid! Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Thursday, May 11

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, KSI vs Fournier press conference.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Janibek vs Butler press conference.

Friday, May 12

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, KSI vs Fournier weigh-in.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Janibek vs Butler weigh-in.

PPV, 7:00 pm ET, Kim Clavel vs Naomi Reyes. This card is called “The Reconquest” because Clavel lost to Yesica Nery Plata in January. This card is also on thirty U.S. dollar pay-per-view because ESPN are apparently no longer interested in Clavel’s story.

FITE+, 9:00 pm ET, BKFC 42 Greenville: Soto vs Goodjohn. The BKFC coverage is back at BLH! It’s a Friday and BKFC are gonna bring the vicious thunder from Greenville with Tony “Loco” Soto vs Tyler “El Tornado” Goodjohn in a lightweight main event. You can get more info on the show at BKFC’s site. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Saturday, May 13

DAZN, 11:00 am ET, Dream Boxing. This is a show from Offenbach, Germany. Kind of looks like a German ShoBox, if that makes sense. Here’s the card at BoxRec.

DAZN and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Misfits Boxing Countdown Show. Prelims and a lot of very obnoxious talking if you are over the age of 23.

DAZN PPV, 2:00 pm ET, KSI vs Joe Fournier. Misfits Boxing are back and so is KSI, as he faces “professional boxer” Joe Fournier, a 40-year-old businessman who has dabbled in professional boxing and also almost got accidentally knocked out by a half-speed jab from his pal David Haye in an exhibition. Digs aside, Fournier’s a better, more trained boxer than anyone KSI has fought to date, so it is a step-up, but advertising Fournier and his record as a serious pro boxer is pretty funny. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 5:40 pm ET, Janibek vs Butler prelims.

SHO, 9:00 pm ET, Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso. This was supposed to be Romero fighting WBA 140 lb titleholder Alberto Puello, but Puello failed a drug test. At this moment, this is for the interim title, and the winner could well be promoted to full title status after, depending on the WBA ruling with Puello. Barroso has been the WBA mandatory forever, and the 40-year-old finally gets his shot, kinda, after being back-burnered repeatedly. Don’t totally count him out, he’s tough and can crack, and Romero is coming off of a bad KO loss and coming up from 135. The undercard features Rances Barthelemy vs Omar Juarez and Batyr Akhmedov vs Kenneth Sims Jr. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET, Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler. From the incredible metropolis of Stockton, Calif., home base of the Diaz brothers and Fat City! Janibek defends his WBO middleweight title against basically the best opponent they could get for him given boxing politics and the generally miserable state of the 160 lb division right now, and the better fight is definitely the chief support, a proper “co-feature,” with Jason Moloney facing Vincent Astrolabio for the vacant WBO bantamweight title. That’s probably the best fight of the weekend, really. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.