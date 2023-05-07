 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canelo vs Ryder full fight video highlights and results: Canelo Alvarez grinds out decision win over John Ryder in Mexican homecoming

Canelo Alvarez did damage, but had to grind out a win over John Ryder in his Mexican homecoming.

By Scott Christ
Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Canelo Alvarez won a decision over an incredibly tough John Ryder tonight in his homecoming bout in Mexico, retaining his undisputed super middleweight championship, but in a performance where he wound up having to grind it out more than truly dominating.

Canelo won the fight on scores of 118-109, 118-109, and 120-107. Bad Left Hook unofficially scored the bout 117-110 and 118-109 on two unofficial scorecards.

Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KO) was in clear control in the first half of the fight, and scored a hard knockdown in round five that seemed like it would either end the fight there, or that it wasn’t going to last much longer.

But Ryder (32-6, 18 KO) showed an unbelievable heart and determination in this fight, and in the later rounds, we once again saw Canelo’s energy fade pretty significantly. This was also a fight where Canelo looked much more defensively leaky than he did in his peak years, and two months shy of his 33rd birthday, it’s very clear that Canelo simply is not the fighter he was in those days.

But it’s a win for Alvarez, and one he earned. It’s expected he will return in September, likely for a light heavyweight rematch with Dmitry Bivol, which looks like a taller task than ever.

What did you think of Canelo’s performance tonight?

Canelo vs Ryder highlights

