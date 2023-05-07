 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Nobody will ever be Julio Cesar Chavez’: Boxing pros react to Canelo’s decision win over Ryder

Canelo Alvarez beat John Ryder, but did he impress in doing so?

Canelo Alvarez returned home to Mexico with a win tonight over John Ryder, grinding out a decision over 12 rounds in a fight he seemed to have in the bag in the first half, and more than just the question of whether he won the fight — he did — it’s a question of how impressive was he?

Early scanning online hasn’t seemed terribly impressed, and as always after a big fight, we turn to social media to see what the fighters’ fellow pros in and around the in-ring game had to say.

To be quite honest, there frankly just wasn’t a lot out there tonight, speaking to the general lack of pre-fight interest anywhere outside of Mexico, but Canelo’s former promoter, who used to make a lot of money promoting Canelo’s greatness, got a minor shot in, and a few others had quick thoughts of their own.

