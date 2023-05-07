‘We want Bivol’: Canelo Alvarez eyes huge rematch after win over John Ryder

Canelo Alvarez did not throw any curveballs when asked who he wants next following his win over John Ryder in Mexico, saying plainly that his sets are set on a rematch with Dmitry Bivol later this year.

“Everybody knows, we want Bivol, the rematch with Bivol,” Canelo said in his post-fight interview, but he also left the door open for alternatives.

“If the fight with Bivol doesn’t happen, then we’ll see. I’m able to fight everybody.”

Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KO) has also been clear in recent months that if the Bivol rematch does happen, he will be going back up to 175 lbs, and not asking Bivol (21-0, 11 KO) to come down to 168 for the fight.

Bivol, of course, beat Canelo by decision last May in Las Vegas, and followed that up with a dominant win over Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez in November.

Canelo has fought twice since then, beating Gennadiy Golovkin last September and Ryder tonight.

At this point, Bivol would probably come in a fairly clear if not overwhelming favorite. Nothing since that fight has indicated that Canelo isn’t on sort of the back nine of his career, and while the scores were close the first time around, everyone agreed Bivol won, and that he realistically deserved to win by wider margins.

Does Canelo have a shot against Bivol in a rematch? Would you rather just see him stay at 168 and fight David Benavidez in September?

Canelo’s full post-fight interview