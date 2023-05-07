Canelo vs Ryder official scorecard: See how judges scored fight in Mexico

Canelo Alvarez got the scores tonight over John Ryder, but if you only saw the first five rounds or so, you’d be forgiven for being shocked that this one went the distance.

Canelo won on official scores of 118-109, 118-109, and 120-107, but how did we get there, exactly? Fascinating, yes?

Here’s a look at how the judges had it, courtesy Matchroom Boxing:

Ryder got zero rounds, of course, from judge Jeremy Hayes, while he got two from both Gerardo Martinez and Joseph Pasquale. The Hayes card has been roundly criticized, with pretty much everyone agreeing that at the very least, Ryder won two of the late rounds in the bout.

For Martinez, Ryder (32-6, 18 KO) took rounds 10 and 12. For Pasquale, he got rounds 10 and 11, so through nine rounds, each judge had Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KO) up 90-80.

On our unofficial cards here at Bad Left Hook, Canelo won 118-109 for Wil Esco, who was doing the round-by-round for us, and 117-110 for me.

On Wil’s card, Ryder took rounds 10 and 12. For me, it was the final three rounds, 10, 11, and 12, giving the determined Brit three frames on my card that doesn’t count for anything.

How did you score the fight?