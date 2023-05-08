John Ryder believes Canelo Alvarez past his best days despite wide win on scorecards

Immediately following his unanimous decision loss to Canelo Alvarez over the weekend, John Ryder showed up to the post-fight press conference to talk about his experience in the ring and share some of his thoughts on what transpired. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Ryder on how badly his nose was damaged in the fight

“Yeah, the last punch in the second round, it was just gone. Not a massive shot but I felt it go instantly and the blood in the back of my throat straightaway. So it really threw me for a couple of rounds but it is what it is. It’s a new experience in the boxing ring and something I’ll learn from.”

On if he feels a moral victory by surviving the distance with Canelo

“Going the distance — I made it a fight for a while but on the scorecards it wasn’t that close. So, moral victories, maybe, yeah, but obviously I came here with a dream and I didn’t achieve it so not really, no.”

On how he’s feeling after the fight

“Just gutted. I’ve put so much into the sport over the last few years...come here with a dream but fell short, but that’s boxing. I’m not the first, I won’t be the last.”

On his impression of Canelo’s skill having now faced him

“He was very good. I still think he’s probably past his best but he still had enough in his tank tonight.

“He couldn’t get me out of there. His plan was to stop me, he didn’t. I know I took a great shot in the fifth round but came back swinging and probably had some good rounds after that.

“He’s up there. Listen, I feel if the nose didn’t go in the second round it probably would be a different fight. It was great to share the ring with him, it was great to share the ring with every opponent I ever faced but obviously I’m gutted that I didn’t get the result. I’m sat here looking like an absolute victim with nose in plaster but this is something I’ve dared to do and I’ve come up short. So obviously the overriding feeling is that I’m gutted but I’ll have a good rest now, sit down with Tony, Eddie, Charlie and see where we go from there.