 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Liam Smith injured, Chris Eubank Jr rematch briefly postponed

Plans are to reschedule the fight “a couple weeks” after the original June 17th date

By Patrick L. Stumberg
/ new
Boxing in Manchester - Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reports that Liam Smith’s June 17th rematch with Chris Eubank Jr has been postponed after “Beefy” suffered an unspecified injury in training. Said injury is reportedly minor and will only delay the bout by “a couple of weeks.”

The rest of the show, which notably includes Franchon Crews-Dezurn’s undisputed title defense against Savannah Marshall and Mark Heffron vs Zak Chelli for the British super middleweight title, will presumably follow along. Boxing fans won’t be short of content that day, however, as WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis is set to make his Matchroom debut against Liam Paro.

Maybe they can use the extra time to find an actual opponent for Natasha Jonas.

July’s schedule is wide open at the moment save for Naoya Inoue vs Stephen Fulton on the 25th, so BOXXER and co. aren’t short of options for new dates. We’ll let you know as soon as we hear something concrete.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook