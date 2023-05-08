Liam Smith injured, Chris Eubank Jr rematch briefly postponed

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reports that Liam Smith’s June 17th rematch with Chris Eubank Jr has been postponed after “Beefy” suffered an unspecified injury in training. Said injury is reportedly minor and will only delay the bout by “a couple of weeks.”

The rest of the show, which notably includes Franchon Crews-Dezurn’s undisputed title defense against Savannah Marshall and Mark Heffron vs Zak Chelli for the British super middleweight title, will presumably follow along. Boxing fans won’t be short of content that day, however, as WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis is set to make his Matchroom debut against Liam Paro.

Maybe they can use the extra time to find an actual opponent for Natasha Jonas.

July’s schedule is wide open at the moment save for Naoya Inoue vs Stephen Fulton on the 25th, so BOXXER and co. aren’t short of options for new dates. We’ll let you know as soon as we hear something concrete.