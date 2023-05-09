It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day here at BLH!
Hey, listen: I know this always has an explicit tag for our salty language and the like, but really consider maybe skipping this one for a youngster’s ears if you let your kids listen and stuff. It gets a hair ribald at one point. If you’re a grown adult you have also been fairly warned now. It’s all normal safe for the first half of the show and the intermission segment.
- First Half: Canelo beat John Ryder, but is the Mexican superstar still THE BEST fighter at 168? Plus lots more on Canelo, including an over/under on how many fights he has left before he plays even more golf, and thoughts on Julio Cesar Martinez, the Gollaz vs Spark fight, and Oleksandr Gvozdyk!
- Intermission: SAUCE TALK!
- Second Half: We’ve got a lot coming up this weekend: Misfits Boxing (in here is where it gets pretty Adult)! Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso! Janibek vs Steven Butler! BKFC! And then a couple debates on Erislandy Lara vs Danny Garcia and Claressa Shields’ knockout promises.
As always, thank you for listening!
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano
