Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 moves to July 1st, adds Ben Whittaker

Well, that didn’t take long. Just a day after news broke that Liam Smith’s June 17th rematch with Chris Eubank Jr was postponed due to injury, BOXXER has revealed a new date of July 1st. The move puts them head-to-head with DAZN’s Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell show in Sheffield.

Smith (33-3-1, 21 KO) offered some clarification on the delay:

“It’s just an old injury niggle flaring up but I want to take the time to let it heal up so that I can enter the ring at 100% on fight night, because a 100% Liam Smith beats Chris Eubank Jr every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

Still no word on who Natasha Jonas (13-2-1, 8 KO) will defend her super welterweight titles against; per the press release, “her challenger to be announced in the coming days.” The show, did, however, grow a bit with the addition of Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Ben Whittaker (3-0, 2 KO). The 25-year-old kicked off his 2023 campaign on last Saturday’s Joshua Buatsi vs Pawel Stepien show with a three-round mugging of Jordan Grant.