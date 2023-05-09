Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo official for June 18th in Australia

Tim Tszyu’s summer return is official, as the WBO interim super welterweight champion will defend his title against Carlos Ocampo in June 18th on the Gold Coast, Australia.

Ocampo (34-2, 22 KO) notably stopped Mikael Zewski in hostile territory last year, setting up an October tussle with Sebastian Fundora. Though he fell short against the “Towering Inferno,” he gave it his all, and it’s nice to see him get another big opportunity.

He’s not as big a threat to Tszyu (22-0, 16 KO) as Tony Harrison was, but he’s a reasonable opponent and I respect Tszyu once again keeping his name out there while waiting for Jermell Charlo to recover.

“I don’t need to fight, I want to. I fear no one and will fight anyone,” Tszyu said.

“Carlos Ocampo is the perfect test for me right now as his only losses have been at the very top, for titles against the very best.

“I’ve actually always admired Mexican boxers and their tough, all-action style. They go looking for action and come for war, and that’s exactly what I want him to bring.

“Dad fought five Mexicans and beat them all in his career. He destroyed the greatest Mexican fighter of all time in Julio Cesar Chavez, and I would love to do the same over my career.

“I’ve wanted to fight on the Gold Coast for a long time now because I absolutely love it here. I’m excited to be making another massive statement with this fight, so don’t blink or I promise you’ll miss it.”

The rest of the card looks solid. Alongside the previously revealed IBF super bantamweight eliminator between Sam Goodman (14-0, 7 KO) and Ra’eese Aleem (20-0, 12 KO), Liam Wilson (11-2, 7 KO) will face Eduardo Ramirez (27-3-3, 13 KO) in his first fight since dramatically and controversially falling to Emanuel Navarrete in February. Ramirez is coming off a brutal stoppage loss to Isaac Cruz, but that was above his natural weight class and he was on a nice little run beforehand.