Gervonta Davis ordered to serve remainder of home detention sentence in jail

Gervonta Davis was taken into custody on Thursday and after an “impromptu hearing,” was ordered to spend the remainder of a recent 90-day home detention sentence in jail.

Both The Baltimore Banner and Baltimore Sun reported the news today.

Davis, 28, had been sentenced in early May for a 2020 hit-and-run case to a suspended prison term and 90 days of home detention, with three years of supervised probation on top of that, along with 200 hours of community service and other programs that needed to be completed.

Davis’ attorney confirmed the amended sentence to the Baltimore news outlets, and provided no further comment.

The sentencing came just a couple of weeks after the biggest fight and win of his boxing career, a seventh round TKO win over Ryan Garcia in a massive event in Las Vegas.

As far as his boxing career goes, the amended sentencing shouldn’t be a great change in terms of when he’ll be available to fight next, but that’s all up in the air in the first place, boxing doesn’t have set schedules and there’s been nothing firmly rumored for Davis’ in-ring return anyway.