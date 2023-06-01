Ryan Garcia and his promoter Oscar De La Hoya at odds again, trade words on social media

Ryan Garcia and Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya have be publicly at odds before, and they are once again with the two trading shots at one another on Twitter. The latest instance seemingly kicked off from De La Hoya proposing Garcia fight Manny Pacquiao, in contrast to Garcia’s list of names he was looking to fight next.

Garcia would also go on to once again call out his team for abandoning him at the post-fight press conference after his KO stoppage loss to Gervonta Davis, and De La Hoya came out to say he’s sort of tired of hearing Garcia complain about him having more pressing matters to consider at the time.

“WTF (Ryan Garcia) it’s been almost two months and you’re still crying about the post presser,” De La Hoya posted on Twitter. “The blame for your loss is on YOU and your “advisor” Lupe. He is the only one who pushed you to accept that INSANE rehydration clause and THAT is the reason you lost. Man up. Own that.

“Also, you keep saying ‘Tank’s team offered more support for you’ blah blah blah. Bro they SET YOU UP TO LOSE with that rehydration clause and more importantly...AL HAMYON DIDN’T EVEN SHOW UP THE ENTIRE WEEK. Actually, he NEVER shows up. How’s that for ‘support?’”

Wtf @RyanGarcia it’s been almost two months and youre still crying about the post presser? The blame for your loss is on YOU and your “advisor”Lupe. He is the only one who pushed you to accept that INSANE rehydration clause and THAT is the reason you lost. Man up. Own that. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) June 2, 2023

Also, you keep saying “tanks team offered more support for you” blah blah blah. Bro they SET YOU UP TO LOSE with that rehydration clause and most importantly…AL HAYMON DIDNT EVEN SHOW UP THE ENTIRE WEEK. Actually, he NEVER shows up. How’s that for “support”??? — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) June 2, 2023

Garcia would respond with a few words of his own to his promoter.

“Okay buddy, you got it all figured out,” Garcia wrote. “Tired of you disrespecting my whole career and you thine non(e) of it matters. Loyalty and common sense is lost in your head. Stop treating people that way and think they will just accept it.

“You know I’m about to fight [Rolly Romero] and you go act buddy buddy with him. You don’t care about your fighters. Really tired of the fake act! STOP THE CAP AND BE REAL FOR ONCE MAN. I can respect you more if you just told the truth, you’re in it for the cash. No love lost.”

Okay buddy, you got it all figured out



Tired of you disrespecting my whole career and you think non of it matters.



Loyalty and common sense is lost in your head. Stop treating people that way and think they will just accept it. https://t.co/2D8JpC2Oq1 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 2, 2023