Adrien Broner had no trouble in his return to the ring tonight, easily outpointing Bill Hutchinson in Miami over 10 rounds, in Broner’s first fight with promoter Don King.
Broner, 33, won on scores of 99-91, 99-91, and 100-90. Bad Left Hook also unofficially scored it 99-91 for Broner.
Broner (35-4-1, 24 KO) just didn’t have much resistance here from Hutchinson (20-3-4, 9 KO), a lawyer by trade who dabbles in club-level boxing, and was easily the worst opponent Broner has faced in many years. Broner did have to shake some rust here, and while he started fast in round one, his finishing instincts didn’t seem on-point, and Hutchinson survived not just that fight but the full distance.
You have to give credit to Hutchinson, who was badly overmatched and basically couldn’t do anything with Broner, who is past his peak days by a good bit but still was ever a world-level fighter, and Hutchinson doesn’t have the ability to get anywhere near that. “Hutch” tried his best the entire fight and was tough, but there was no path to victory for him.
Broner broke out his old “Can Man” promo as sort of a “greatest hits” thing post-fight, then said he’s looking for big fights with titleholders at 140, a weight he didn’t make for this fight and hasn’t made since 2017.
Specifically, he called out Rolly Romero and the Taylor vs Lopez winner. Promoter Don King also brought up a potential fight with Ryan Garcia, which he’d talked about earlier in the evening during an interview.
Without going into specifics, Broner did his best to continue his “greatest hits” promo style, trying his best to be controversial about Romero and Oscar De La Hoya. King said the WBC were going to “give” Broner a title fight.
The WBC title at 140 is currently held by Regis Prograis, who faces Danielito Zorrilla on June 17. Prograis is signed to Matchroom Boxing.
Broner vs Hutchinson highlights
Adrien Broner makes his way to the ring for the main event.#BronerHutchinson | https://t.co/QuztyZ6Kvk pic.twitter.com/L1vmk4pa2E— FITE (@FiteTV) June 10, 2023
Undercard results
- Ahmed Elbiali UD-10 Rodolfo Gomez Jr (95-94, 95-94, 95-94): Elbiali barely scraped past here in an ugly fight. Elbiali (23-1, 18 KO) thought Gomez (14-7-3, 10 KO) was dirty, I’m sure Gomez thought the same the other way around. Elbiali, 32, called out Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, which I suppose is what he should do, he should want to be the top dog, but the one time he sniffed an actual contender, he got cooked by a past-prime Jean Pascal in 2017. He’s never beaten anyone close to being an actual contender.
- Guillermo Rigondeaux KO-7 Charlie Clemente (2:47): Rigondeaux (22-3, 15 KO) is 42 years old now, and most of this fight looked like half-hearted sparring against a 35-year-old opponent who hadn’t fought in seven years, but then he landed a vicious, straight left hand to the solar plexus, and that was that. It was a nasty body shot and suddenly, Rigondeaux was Rigondeaux again, in full, for better or worse. He remains a threat in the bantamweight division until someone really, truly puts him out to pasture, which may just never happen, honestly.
- Neslan Machado TKO-2 Jonathan Smith (2:34)
- Brayan Leon TKO-1 Jon Kennedy (1:09)
- Antonio Williams TKO-1 Braulio Rodriguez (2:21): People gotta stop booking Braulio Rodriguez. He doesn’t want to be there, doesn’t come to fight, does the same clown act every time out. It’s frankly more “circus”-y than anything you’ll see at Misfits Boxing or whatever because he’s wasting the time of real boxers. He’s un-serious. Stop.
- Adlay Rodriguez TKO-1 Raul Garcia Jr (1:48): Rodriguez goes to 5-0 (5 KO) with the easy win. He’s an 18-year-old Cuban and probably the guy on this undercard you would most consider a legitimate, serious prospect.
- Antonio Perez UD-8 Nigel Fennell (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)
- Joshua Clark UD-6 Dorian Bostic (58-56, 59-55, 60-54)
