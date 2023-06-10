Adrien Broner had no trouble in his return to the ring tonight, easily outpointing Bill Hutchinson in Miami over 10 rounds, in Broner’s first fight with promoter Don King.

Broner, 33, won on scores of 99-91, 99-91, and 100-90. Bad Left Hook also unofficially scored it 99-91 for Broner.

Broner (35-4-1, 24 KO) just didn’t have much resistance here from Hutchinson (20-3-4, 9 KO), a lawyer by trade who dabbles in club-level boxing, and was easily the worst opponent Broner has faced in many years. Broner did have to shake some rust here, and while he started fast in round one, his finishing instincts didn’t seem on-point, and Hutchinson survived not just that fight but the full distance.

You have to give credit to Hutchinson, who was badly overmatched and basically couldn’t do anything with Broner, who is past his peak days by a good bit but still was ever a world-level fighter, and Hutchinson doesn’t have the ability to get anywhere near that. “Hutch” tried his best the entire fight and was tough, but there was no path to victory for him.

Broner broke out his old “Can Man” promo as sort of a “greatest hits” thing post-fight, then said he’s looking for big fights with titleholders at 140, a weight he didn’t make for this fight and hasn’t made since 2017.

Specifically, he called out Rolly Romero and the Taylor vs Lopez winner. Promoter Don King also brought up a potential fight with Ryan Garcia, which he’d talked about earlier in the evening during an interview.

Without going into specifics, Broner did his best to continue his “greatest hits” promo style, trying his best to be controversial about Romero and Oscar De La Hoya. King said the WBC were going to “give” Broner a title fight.

The WBC title at 140 is currently held by Regis Prograis, who faces Danielito Zorrilla on June 17. Prograis is signed to Matchroom Boxing.

Broner vs Hutchinson highlights

