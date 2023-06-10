Edwards vs Campos: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Sunny Edwards will defend his IBF flyweight title against Andres Campos, plus two more world title fights today from OVO Arena Wembley in London.
DAZN will have live coverage starting at 2 pm ET, and we’ll be here with results, highlights, and more from that time. Updates will come in this stream:
Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 11:15 am ET)
- Youssef Khoumari (15-1-1, 6 KO) vs Reece Bellotti (15-5, 13 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds
- George Liddard (2-0, 2 KO) vs Nikolas Dzurnak (5-3-2, 5 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds
- Shannon Ryan (4-0, 0 KO) vs Martina Bernile (5-1-1, 1 KO), junior bantamweights, 8 rounds
- Muhammad Ali (1-0, 1 KO) vs Bryan Castro (2-5-1, 1 KO), featherweights, 4 rounds
Main Card (DAZN)
- Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KO) vs Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KO), flyweights, 12 rounds, for Edwards’ IBF title
- Johnny Fisher (8-0, 7 KO) vs Emilio Salas (7-4-1, 3 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds
- Cherneka Johnson (15-1, 6 KO) vs Ellie Scotney (6-0, 0 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds, for Johnson’s IBF title
- Cheavon Clarke (5-0, 4 KO) vs David Jamieson (10-2, 7 KO), cruiserweights, 10 rounds
- Nina Hughes (5-0, 2 KO) vs Katie Healy (6-0, 0 KO, bantamweights, 10 rounds, for Hughes’ WBA title
Loading comments...