Edwards vs Campos: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Sunny Edwards will defend his IBF flyweight title against Andres Campos, plus two more world title fights today from OVO Arena Wembley in London.

DAZN will have live coverage starting at 2 pm ET, and we’ll be here with results, highlights, and more from that time. Updates will come in this stream:

Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 11:15 am ET)

Youssef Khoumari (15-1-1, 6 KO) vs Reece Bellotti (15-5, 13 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds

George Liddard (2-0, 2 KO) vs Nikolas Dzurnak (5-3-2, 5 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds

Shannon Ryan (4-0, 0 KO) vs Martina Bernile (5-1-1, 1 KO), junior bantamweights, 8 rounds

Muhammad Ali (1-0, 1 KO) vs Bryan Castro (2-5-1, 1 KO), featherweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN)