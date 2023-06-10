Munguia vs Derevyanchenko: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Jaime Munguia takes on Sergiy Derevyancheno tonight in a DAZN main event from Ontario, Calif., a 12-round super middleweight bout that tops a four-fight bill from the Toyota Center.

The undercard will feature Shane Mosley Jr vs D’Mitrius Ballard, Mariana “Barby” Juarez vs Mayeli Flores, and Ricardo Sandoval vs Rocco Santomauro.

Wil Esco will be on the call tonight, and he’ll have round-by-round for the main event, plus highlights, results, and all that for the full main card, all in this stream:

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)