Jaime Munguia (42-0, 33 KO) and Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-5, 10 KO) put on a thrilling fight in DAZN’s main event, with enough action and dramatics to satisfy just about anybody. Perhaps the most surprising thing about this fight was how Derevyanchenko was largely able to push the pace and use angles that really gave Munguia fits throughout the fight.

Combine that with Munguia’s leaky defense and Derevyanchenko was able to really give him all he could handle despite being the visibly smaller fighter in the fight. The dramatics his a crescendo in the final round with the fight seemingly in the balance. Munguia would hurt and drop Derevyanchenko and then although he looked like he would secure the finish, Derevyanchenko managed to use his knowhow to make it to the final bell.

The three official judges ended up turning in scores of 115-112, 114-113, and 114-113, all in favor of Munguia. BLH also scored the fight for Munguia, 114-113. There were some hard words of robbery after the fight, for those who think Derevyanchenko deserved the nod, but the fight itself was close and competitive throughout with a lot of back and forth action.

Munguia vs Derevyanchenko highlights

Derevyanchenko gets in a good rhythm!#MunguiaDerevyanchenko | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/6XPd56Yhl4 — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) June 11, 2023

ROUND 5 LADIES AND GENTLEMAN!!! GIVE IT UP FOR THIS BACK-AND-FORTH ACTION because it is just...chef's kiss!!!!#MunguiaDerevyanchenko | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/aJ0axkxmyW — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) June 11, 2023

Undercard highlights and results

Shane Mosley Jr TKO-7 D’Mitrius Ballard (1:42)

Shane Mosley Jr was in against a fighter in D’Mitrius Ballard who was in a similar position to him entering this fight, and he made an emphatic statement by stopping Ballard in the seventh round of their fight. Mosley Jr got off to a bit of a slow start as Ballard try to keep a furious pace, but Mosley was able to catch Ballard at the end of the fifth round to really hurt him. Ballard managed to get through the next round, but in the seventh Mosley hurt him again, and this time poured it on to force a referee’s stoppage.

Ballard does not like the body work Mosley Jr. is doing.#MunguiaDerevyanchenko | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/tG3gYZKtWW — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) June 11, 2023

Ballard goes down BIG in the last 10 seconds of the round, will Mosley Jr. keep the momentum going in the 6th?#MunguiaDerevyanchenko | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/jvsWTz5dTQ — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) June 11, 2023

Mayeli Flores UD-8 Mariana “Barby” Juarez (80-72, 79-73, 79-73)

Mayeli Flores (10-1-1, 3 KO) wasn’t the one coming into this fight with the storied history, but she certainly made her own statement tonight by dominating Mariana “Barby” Juarez (55-13-4, 19 KO) for essentially the duration of the fight, overwhelming her with punches in bunches. Juarez, now 43, just couldn’t really keep pace despite her obvious heart on display, but she got busted up pretty good and took a lot of clean punches in what could be the last fight of her career.

Mayeli Flores backs Barby Juarez into the corner to connecting some combinations. We move on to the 3rd round...#MunguiaDerevyanchenko | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/VI6ZDDwHOI — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) June 11, 2023

"What a FIGHT! What a PERFORMANCE."



Barby Juarez and Mayeli Flores have brought the fans at the Toyota Arena to their feet after that!!#MunguiaDerevyanchenko | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/wh11OromjU — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) June 11, 2023

Ricardo Sandoval UD-10 Rocco Santomauro (98-92, 96-94, 96-94)

In the televised opener, flyweight Ricardo Sandoval (22-2, 16 KO) handled his business by finding his range early and landing plenty of thudding shots on Rocco Santomauro (22-2, 6 KO). Much to Santomauro’s credit, he hung tough in the face of a lot of clean punches without giving up on himself, but once Sandoval got warmed up he could never really stem the tide.