Taylor vs Lopez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez finally square off tonight, with Taylor’s WBO junior welterweight title on the line at Hulu Theater in New York.

Prelims go live on ESPN+ at 6:15pm ET, and the main card will go live on ESPN and ESPN+ at 10:00 pm ET, also featuring Xander Zayas’ return against Ronald Cruz.

We’ll be here with live updates, highlights, and results, then round-by-round for the main event, which is expected to have ring walks around 11 pm ET. All updates in this stream:

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:15 pm ET)

Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KO) vs Nicolas Polanco (20-4-1, 11 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds

Omar Rosario (10-0, 3 KO) vs Jan Carlos Rivera (8-1, 6 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Damian Knyba (11-0, 7 KO) vs Helaman Olguin (9-5-1, 4 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds

Bruce Carrington (7-0, 4 KO) vs Luis Porozo (16-6, 9 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds

Henry Lebron (17-0, 10 KO) vs Carlos Ramos (17-2, 10 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds

Note: The Jamaine Ortiz vs Humberto Galindo fight is off after Ortiz failed to make weight.

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)