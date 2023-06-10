Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce rematch coming Sept. 2 in London

It looks like Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce will head right into a rematch with one another, as Mike Coppinger reports at ESPN.com that the two will meet again on Sept. 2 in London.

Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KO) pulled a big upset stoppage of Joyce (15-1, 14 KO) on Apr. 15 at the Copper Box in London, derailing Joyce’s career momentum and stamping out any hope that Joyce may get Tyson Fury next, while also picking up the WBO interim title and a firm place in line for a shot at one of Oleksandr Usyk’s three belts.

The fight was stopped in the sixth round with Joyce’s eye a battered, swollen mess thanks to Zhang’s accurate, powerful punches.

Last month, Joyce activated the rematch clause, but it wasn’t set to necessarily be the next fight for either man, it could have been one of the next two fights for Joyce.

It now appears it will be next, as “The Juggernaut” aims to avenge the loss and get his career right back where it was, with options for Fury or Usyk on the table if he can square the record with Zhang.