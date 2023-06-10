‘Let’s go’: Bam Rodriguez responds to Sunny Edwards’ call-out

Sunny Edwards retained his IBF flyweight title today in London, beating Andres Campos by decision, and then immediately made a call for a unification fight with WBO titleholder Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez.

“Bam Rodriguez, where are you? I was waiting. You should be getting in the ring right now, what’s happened? Sign the contract! Sign the contract!” Edwards said directly after the fight.

Rodriguez didn’t take long to reply on social media, and Bam kept it simple:

Edwards (20-0, 4 KO) vs Rodriguez (18-0, 11 KO) is absolutely one mainly for the diehards, but the diehards deserve some catering, too, especially in divisions like flyweight, where the diehards are by quite a lot the bulk of the target audience.

It’s a fight that our comments section was bustling about during Edwards’ bout today, with many feeling that even if they had previously said Sunny could or would beat Rodriguez, they weren’t feeling that watching Edwards in action today.

I would argue that promoter Eddie Hearn isn’t just being a promoter when he says that we’ll see the best of Edwards — and surely the best of Rodriguez — when both are matched against someone who’s a legitimate threat to beat them. Sunny’s best performances, to me, are the Moruti Mthalane and Felix Alvarado fights, two guys who had a real chance to beat him, and Rodriguez was probably best against Carlos Cuadras and Wisaksil Wangek (aka Srisaket Sor Rungvisai).

It’s a compelling fight that should be made, and Hearn said he’s confident they’ll get it done soon.

“Jesse Rodriguez against Sunny Edwards is just a fantastic fight,” he said earlier today. “You’ll see (Edwards) levels above what you just saw in that fight. I actually think the fight we will get done in the next two weeks is Jesse Rodriguez.”