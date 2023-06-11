How to watch Prograis-Zorrilla, Tszyu-Ocampo, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for June 14-17, 2023

Tuesday, June 13

FITE, 8:00 pm ET, Country Box: Where Music Meets Boxing. They’re back. If John tries to make me talk about this on the podcast again I’m going to hang up on the call and publish what came before.

Wednesday, June 14

ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET, Saul Sanchez vs Franklin Gonzalez. Not a prospect matchup, really, but well-matched fight. Sanchez will be familiar to those who watched the Thompson shows from the DoubleTree in Ontario, and he’s coming off of a loss to Eros Correa about a year ago exactly. Gonzalez has lost two in a row, both by split decision, both on the road, one to Gucci Manny Flores in February. Tsendbaatar Erdenebat is worth a look among the undercard, a Mongolian Olympian who can fight, won bronze at the 2019 World Championships and gold at the 2018 Asian Games and 2019 and 2021 Asian Championships. BLH will have live coverage.

Thursday, June 15

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Prograis vs Zorrilla press conference.

Friday, June 16

Sky Sports (UK), 2:00 pm ET, Adam Azim vs Aram Fanyan. Azim is a big Boxxer/Sky prospect, someone they’re clearly very behind as a potential star in short order. Caroline Dubois is also on the show, and they seem high on her, too. This could end up on FITE+, and they should probably just make a clearly laid out deal with FITE+ for U.S. airings of shows, honestly. Mostly they’re just not going to get any better an outlet here for most of their cards.

FITE PPV, 5:50 am ET, Alex Winwood vs Reyneris Gutierrez. $16.99! From Australia. Winwood and Gutierrez are fighting for a minor WBC trinket at 105 lbs.

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Prograis vs Zorrilla weigh-in.

FITE+, 8:00 pm ET, Nico Hernandez vs Ernesto Irias. This is called “Triller Fight Club: The Awakening.” Hernandez is 27, a former U.S. Olympian, took a bit of a dip into the bareknuckle waters, has just never gotten his pro boxing career going. He should be beyond Irias-level opponents by now. And realistically he is, but I mean he should be beyond fighting them. But great news, 40-year-old Lateef Kayode (!) will also be fighting on this card against 44-year-old Chad Davis. Kayode has lost fought in a row and hasn’t fought since 2018.

Saturday, June 17

DAZN and Social Media, 6:05 pm ET, Prograis vs Zorrilla prelims.

FITE+, 7:30 pm ET, Tampa Beat Down. This show is called “Tampa Beat Down.” It’s probably taking place in or near Tampa.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla. Prograis’ first fight as an official Matchroom fighter. Zorrilla is in to replace Liam Paro, but he had time to be ready, or time enough anyway, at least if he was already training. The hope is that Prograis will be in something bigger next time out, at least unless we get a big upset here. The undercard is very “we’re not spending a lot of money on a show in New Orleans,” but it’s got some decent matchups. Shakhram Giyasov vs Harold Calderon may be interesting. BLH will have live coverage.

SHO, 10:00 pm ET, Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo. Tszyu stays at home in Australia for another fight to stay busy while he waits on a Jermell Charlo fight that really may never come. Ocampo lost wide to Sebastian Fundora last October, and his other loss was a KO-1 against Errol Spence Jr back in 2018, a fight that frankly Ocampo just was not ready for, and the IBF having him as a mandatory challenger was ridiculous. I’m not saying he’d ever beat Spence, but it was absurd. There’s also a really intriguing fight at 122 between Sam Goodman and Ra’eese Aleem, both unbeaten. Big chance for Goodman to prove he’s a serious contender. BLH will have live coverage.