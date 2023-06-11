Teofimo Lopez put in what may have been the most truly complete performance of his career, dominating Josh Taylor to win the WBO 140 lb title by unanimous decision tonight at the Hulu Theater in New York.

Official scores were 115-113, 115-113, and 117-111, and I think most will agree the first two were way too close. Bad Left Hook unofficially had it 118-110 for Lopez.

Lopez (19-1, 13 KO) cast aside any questions about his mental stat, at least as it pertains to his in-ring career, by simply taking over this fight from about the fourth round on and owning the ring the rest of the way, making Taylor (19-1, 13 KO) look lost at times, hurt at others, and pretty dejected by the end of it all.

Taylor, 32, didn’t look “rusty,” really, as he started the fight fine and sharp, as did Teofimo. But starting in round four, Teofimo just found the rhythm, made the adjustments, and Taylor did not make any himself. Lopez was quicker, sharper, and round-by-round, he just gained in confidence and “swagger,” to bring back a term from a decade ago.

Post-fight, Lopez demanded Taylor’s belt, but was weirdly denied, which upset Teofimo pretty greatly.

“We just beat the No. 1-ranked guy, No. 1-ranked champion, lineal world champion Josh Taylor. Former undisputed champion, two-time undisputed world champion, Teofimo Lopez,” Teofimo Lopez said of Teofimo Lopez, erroneously labeling himself undisputed champion, which he definitely is not right now, and we won’t even get into the other part again.

Taylor came over and gave Lopez a quick hug and kiss on the cheek before walking away, and Lopez called him back over.

“I do want to say one thing,” he began. “I think I let my emotions get the best of me. I did not want to take your life. I want you to go back to your family, my man, and I apologize as a man.”

The two shook hands and Taylor said he never took it personally, which is actually true.

“Josh Taylor is a tough dude, man, and I can see why he beat so many fighters. But you gotta counter the counter-puncher, you gotta outsmart the man and get in there, and I did that,” Lopez said.

“I questioned myself (after the last fight) for a good reason. You guys don’t understand, I’ve always been my worst critic, and you guys got a little glimpse of it. But I’ve gotta ask you one thing and one thing only: Do I still got it?”

Asked who he wants next, Teofimo said his next battle is in court for custody of his son, and that he isn’t really thinking about what’s next in the ring.

Taylor said he’d like to have a rematch, but also said he probably will move up in weight.

“Listen, no excuses, it wasn’t my best. The better man won on the night. I competed to the best of my ability. Felt amazing in the gym, felt brilliant. No excuses. He was better on the night tonight. It is what it is. Congratulations to Teofimo. I thought it was a close fight, but that 117-111 was way too (wide), I’d love to do it again.

“I definitely know I’m better than that and know I can beat him, so yeah, I would love to do it again, but he’s the champ, the ball’s in his court.”

Taylor also refused to blame it on the layoff.

“The layoff had nothing to do with it. I’ve got no excuses. He was better on the night. I’ll probably most likely be moving up to welter now, but he was the better man on the night, no excuses.”

Taylor vs Lopez highlights

Undercard highlights and results

Xander Zayas UD-8 Ronald Cruz: Both guys basically did the jobs expected. Zayas won every round on every card, and Cruz didn’t get himself stopped, which he never has. The 20-year-old Zayas is now 16-0 (10 KO) with a solid win, but he got some knocks for being a little “uncreative” here and never really pushing for a stoppage, though he did drop Cruz (18-3-1, 12 KO) about 30 seconds into the fight, and he was landing consistently. Cruz is a tough, he’s been around and knows what he’s doing in there. But I think you have to say the jury is still deliberating on whether or not Zayas is going to be the one to break the streak of Puerto Rican fighters expected to become stars and draws who just didn’t. The quality appears to be there, but you don’t know until the tests really start coming.

