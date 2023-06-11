 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘That’s how you reclaim star status’: Boxing pros react to Teofimo Lopez’s win over Josh Taylor

Teofimo Lopez delivered big in a huge win over Josh Taylor, and the pros had their thoughts on the performance.

By Scott Christ
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Teofimo Lopez delivered in a big way tonight, battering Josh Taylor en route to a clear — if too close — decision win to take the WBO 140 lb title tonight in New York.

Regis Prograis sent out a quick message of praise, and if you’re wondering if Jack Catterall — the man basically everyone felt beat Taylor 16 months — had anything to say, he did, just Tweeting out a congrats.

Teofimo’s old rival George Kambosos Jr also sent a message of congratulations, but also managed to take a little dig at Lopez’s behavior regarding their 2021 fight again.

“I’ve always loved Taylor, hell of a fighter, but Teo has got the W and it’s well deserved,” Kambosos wrote on social media. ”I’m happy for him, maybe now he can be a man, accept that styles makes fights and I well deservedly beat him with no excuses too. Congrats, Teo, it’s good to see you back with another belt.”

Former fighter turned pundit Matthew Macklin had a take that I think a lot of people may share, at least in the short-term.

“I think Lopez is a fighter that will be at his best against the best opponents, but will likely underperform in fights where he’s a big favourite,” he said. “And there are lots of guys like that. He was brilliant tonight.”

“And that’s how you reclaim your star in the business of boxing,” said promoter Lou DiBella. “Congrats to Teofimo and his entire team. They knew who was winning this fucking fight when everyone said otherwise.”

