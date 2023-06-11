‘No excuses, the better man won’: Josh Taylor on loss to Teofimo Lopez

Josh Taylor lost the WBO 140 lb title to Teofimo Lopez on Saturday night, and immediately after the fight, said in the ring that he wanted no excuses made.

Boxers say that a lot, though, then within 24 hours speak about some excuses — or reasons — that a fight didn’t go their way.

Taylor, though, is stressing that that his loss was not about a layoff or a weight cut, and that Lopez was simply the better fighter:

“Well... F**K! Not the result I was looking for last night,” he wrote on social media. “No excuses here, the better man won on the night. I had a great training camp, was performing really well in the gym. I felt I started well (and) just faded away (and) strayed from the game plan.”

Taylor personally thanked his team members, saying they’re “not just a team, they’re friends for life,” and supporters who traveled and spent their money to see the fight.

He also again congratulated Lopez and his team, and vowed to be back.

Taylor (19-1, 13 KO) said in the post-fight interview he’d like a rematch, but also seemed to accept the likelihood that he won’t get one, and that he probably will be moving up to the welterweight division when he returns.