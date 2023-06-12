Adam Azim withdraws from Aram Fanyan fight with hand infection

It’s only Monday and we’ve already lost one of this coming weekend’s main events. Adam Azim, slated to headline BOXXER’s Friday show at York Hall against Aram Fanyan, has withdrawn due to a hand infection.

I'm gutted to confirm I won't be fighting this week. I will be back in the near future, ready to step up. I'll be there on Friday to support Hassan and my stablemate Caroline. It should be a great card with Viddal Riley and Frazer Clarke too. Hopefully see you all at York Hall . pic.twitter.com/KrGPcdUMyg — Adam Azim (@adamsuperkid) June 12, 2023

Per Sky Sports, Azim (8-0, 6 KO) “suffered a cut knuckle on his left hand in a training session several weeks ago,” which has proven resistant to antibiotics and “so painful that Azim could not use the hand in a test sparring session.” Having had staph myself, I remind you all that sweat, friction, and open wounds do not mix.

Frazer Clarke’s (6-0, 5 KO) heavyweight tussle with Mariusz Wach (37-9, 20 KO) now takes center stage. The 43-year-old “Viking” is 1-3 in his last four, and despite Ben Shalom insisting that Clarke needs experience with 10-rounders before revisiting a British title fight with Fabio Wardley, the fight is only scheduled for eight.

I know Clarke is a big name, but I feel like Caroline Dubois vs Yanina del Carmen Lescado probably should have been boosted. It’s by far the most meaningful fight on the show in terms of division status.