 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Adam Azim withdraws from Aram Fanyan fight with hand infection

Frazer Clarke vs Mariusz Wach now serves as the main event

By Patrick L. Stumberg
/ new
Boxing in London - Adam Azimi v Santos Reyes Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

It’s only Monday and we’ve already lost one of this coming weekend’s main events. Adam Azim, slated to headline BOXXER’s Friday show at York Hall against Aram Fanyan, has withdrawn due to a hand infection.

Per Sky Sports, Azim (8-0, 6 KO) “suffered a cut knuckle on his left hand in a training session several weeks ago,” which has proven resistant to antibiotics and “so painful that Azim could not use the hand in a test sparring session.” Having had staph myself, I remind you all that sweat, friction, and open wounds do not mix.

Frazer Clarke’s (6-0, 5 KO) heavyweight tussle with Mariusz Wach (37-9, 20 KO) now takes center stage. The 43-year-old “Viking” is 1-3 in his last four, and despite Ben Shalom insisting that Clarke needs experience with 10-rounders before revisiting a British title fight with Fabio Wardley, the fight is only scheduled for eight.

I know Clarke is a big name, but I feel like Caroline Dubois vs Yanina del Carmen Lescado probably should have been boosted. It’s by far the most meaningful fight on the show in terms of division status.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook