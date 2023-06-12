Max Kellerman spoke to media members about his breakdown on the upcoming welterweight showdown between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford, along with a quick reaction to what we saw from Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia. As far as Spence vs Crawford goes, Kellerman says both fighters should have cause for concern.

Kellerman on the Spence vs Crawford matchup

“The tough thing for Crawford is Spence has a very high work rate and we’ve seen Spence win behind a jab and defense on a world class level,” Kellerman said. “He’s also a real hard hitter and he’s twitch, and he’s very aggressive. So usually Crawford likes to study a guy for a couple of rounds and then he ‘okay, now I got it’ and then he does it.

“But against Spence you might have to hurt him or knock him out because you could turn around and, if Crawford messes around, he could be down four rounds to one after five rounds, and not against a guy who’s looking to survive, against a guy who’s looking to beat you up.

“On the other hand, Spence has to worry about the fact that he’s been through a lot in his life so far, and Crawford — although he also has — has been really about boxing for a lot of years now. Usually that guy will have the advantage in the moment of truth. And Crawford’s always made adjustments, he’s probably the best adjusting fighter in the sport.”

On who’s more deserving of #1 P4P consideration between the Spence-Crawford and Inoue-Fulton winners

“Let’s see how everybody looks but Spence and Crawford, whoever wins that fight, especially if it’s a great fight, is clearly the best P4P fighter in the world. I like Stephen Fulton a lot, he has not proven yet what Spence and Crawford has proven, he just hasn’t been around as long at that level.”

On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

“I admire what Ryan Garcia did. What he did was he made that fight. And in fact, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that we’re seeing all these fighters being made in boxing now. He could’ve milked his following, which is enormous, in easy money fights forever if he really wanted to do it. It’s not who he is. He wants to prove himself. So he made it happen.

“That said, it was clear in that fight that Tank is just a better fighter. Tank is a little overrated by people who don’t know boxing and underrated by people who do...he’s an excellent, very high IQ fighter. He sets traps, his feet are good, he has a bag, his toolbox is deep, and obviously on top of that he can punch.