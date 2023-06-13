Teofimo’s back on top so long as he’s not retired, Munguia vs Derevyanchenko, Broner’s future, more: Boxing podcast for June 13, 2023

It’s Tuesday, and that means it’s podcast day here at this web establishment!
- First Half: Teofimo Lopez put the heat on Josh Taylor, and we recorded this before he announced a retirement that nobody believes! We also had a Fight of the Year candidate with Jaime Munguia and Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Adrien Broner’s return to the ring, and more!
- Intermission: Pets. Dogs! Cats! Lizards if you’re a weirdo!
- Second Half: Boy we sure do have a week of boxing coming up and it features Regis Prograis, Tim Tszyu, and Some Other People!
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano
