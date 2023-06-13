 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Teofimo’s back on top so long as he’s not retired, Munguia vs Derevyanchenko, Broner’s future, more: Boxing podcast for June 13, 2023

We had returns, both just getting back action and “to form,” and we’ve got some fights this week, and there’s other boxing stuff!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Josh Taylor v Teofimo Lopez Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

It’s Tuesday, and that means it’s podcast day here at this web establishment!

  • First Half: Teofimo Lopez put the heat on Josh Taylor, and we recorded this before he announced a retirement that nobody believes! We also had a Fight of the Year candidate with Jaime Munguia and Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Adrien Broner’s return to the ring, and more!
  • Intermission: Pets. Dogs! Cats! Lizards if you’re a weirdo!
  • Second Half: Boy we sure do have a week of boxing coming up and it features Regis Prograis, Tim Tszyu, and Some Other People!

As always, thank you for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano

