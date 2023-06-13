Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford: Los Angeles Press Conference (Live at 2 p.m. ET)

Today, starting at an advertised time of 2 p.m. ET, Showtime will kick off its promotional run for the upcoming July 29 undisputed welterweight title fight between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford. Both fighters will be in attendance for the Los Angeles leg of their press tour as they look to ignite the fires of those PPV orders.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) enters this fight after over a full year out of action, last appearing in April 2022 when he stopped Yordenis Ugas in 10 rounds to snag the WBA welterweight title, leaving him only one short of undisputed.

That last belt, of course, is held by none other than Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) who currently holds the WBO strap at welterweight. Crawford last appeared in December when he stopped David Avanesyan in six.

This has been a fight many years in the making and one that boxing fans have long be clamoring for, so now is your chance to enjoy all the festivities leading into the huge welterweight showdown for all the marbles.

Join us right here for the full live streaming press event!